RANTOUL — Mrs. Minnie I. (Schlueter) Burk passed away on Friday (May 1, 2020) at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1934, the daughter of Louis B. and Margaret (Rocker) Schlueter. She married James "Jim" on Oct. 26, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gifford. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Barbara Burk of St. Jacob, Ill.; two granddaughters, Jaime (Rocky) Hernandez of St. Jacob and Katie (Kasey) Fenimore, who are currently stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona; and three great-granddaughters, Ariel and Nora Jean Hernandez and Ella Fenimore.
She is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Vest of Chula Vista, Calif., and a brother, Bill (Jody) Schlueter of Fisher. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Jean Ann, at the age of 11; a beloved son, Donald "Don"; a sister, Hilda Ordel; and two brothers, Brune "Bud" and Christian, who died as an infant.
Minnie truly enjoyed her bowling and golf. Bowling is where she met her husband of 60-plus years. She was inducted into the Champaign-Urbana Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Minnie was still league bowling until 2008.
She was a member of the Brookhill Ladies Golf League. She was very proud of her elusive hole-in-one, which she had in 1993, ironically on the day that would have been her daughter's 40th birthday.
Following graduation, Minnie began employment at Chanute Air Force Base and worked for nine years. She then worked at Rantoul Township High School as a secretary, bookkeeper, office manager and school treasurer. She retired after 29 1/2 years.
After retirement, she worked part time at the Gordyville Auction Co. After retirement, she served a term on the Gifford Grade School Board of Education. While a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Gifford, she served on the church Altar Guild and co-chaired a team for the funeral dinner committee for a number of years.
She will be buried at Huls Cemetery, Gifford, in a family service.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, or Carle Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.