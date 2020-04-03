Minnie Fisher Apr 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Minnie Fisher of Urbana died at 2:17 a.m. Friday (March 27, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.Private services will be held. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers