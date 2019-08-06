GIBSON CITY — Minnie Joan Twist, 86, of Gibson City passed away Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Gibson City, with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Joan was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Lotus, a daughter of Orman and Rose Lain Loveless. She married Frederick A. Twist Sr. on March 13, 1954, in McLean County. They were married for 54 years. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 2008.
Surviving are her children, Katherine "Kitty" (Tom) Tull of Gibson City, Fred Twist Jr. of Gibson City, Roger Twist of Gibson City and Steve Twist of Rantoul; grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Granny," Stacy (Ricky) Housman, Anna Schoolcraft, Chuck (Tara) Gawthorp and Ryan (Heather) Twist; along with 10 special great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, three brothers and three sisters.
Joan enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards and board games and listening to WGCY radio. Joan's greatest pleasure was being with her family.
