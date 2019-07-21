URBANA — Miriam Gilman, née Miller, passed away on Wednesday (July 17, 2019) in Urbana. She was 97.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gilman; loving mother of the late Steven (Beth) Gilman, who passed on April 21, 2017, Robert (Barbara) Gilman, Ernest (Bonnie) Gilman and Barbara (Andrew) Dallas; adoring Bubby of Daniel Gilman, Laura (Peter) Stewart, Rachel Gilman and Robert (Ashley) Dallas; proud Great-Bubby of Isabella, Maximus, Rosalia and Alexandria; dear sister of Norman (Harriet) Miller, the late Anne (the late Ben) Baum, and the late Jack (Judy) Miller; and fond aunt of many.
In addition to raising her family, she spent many years as a psychiatric nurse. Miriam was loved by all for her kindness, guidance and counsel.
Chapel service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For more information and to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.