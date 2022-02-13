CHAMPAIGN — Miriam Kaye Palmer, 75, of Champaign passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, following a surgery for a subdural hematoma.
Miriam was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyo., the first daughter of William H. Palmer and LaVonne (Bonnie) Palmer, who are since deceased.
“Mim” is survived by her sister, Lynne, and her brother, William, and his family, sister-in-law Wendy and her niece Ashley.
Miriam graduated from Champaign (Central) High School in 1964 and from Illinois State University, Normal, in 1969 with a liberal arts degree in art education and art history.
She taught art education in the Danville school district prior to moving to Denver. Upon returning to Champaign, she received two master’s degrees from the University of Illinois in art education and elementary education. After graduate school, she was hired by the Champaign school district, where she taught elementary students at Garden Hills and Carrie Busey schools for over 27 years.
In her retirement, Miriam enjoyed taking classes for enrichment, everything from astronomy to jewelry making. She enjoyed traveling, reading and studying stories of the Native American and Cowboy culture while working on many different art projects.
Her “celebration of life” memorial service will be held in late spring 2022. Her family will miss her humor, kindness, generosity and “good intentions” that we all knew her for.
Donations in her honor can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, Champaign, where she served as an Elder, or the American Heart Association in honor of her family.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.