TOLONO — Mitchell Lynn Davison, 66, of Tolono died after a brave fight with brain cancer on Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mitch was born May 8, 1954, in Urbana, a son of Francis and Frances (Duncan) Davison. He married Sharon Bosch on May 27, 2014, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Sarah Davison (Joshua Hauser) of Tolono, and stepson, Shawn Rees (Heather) of Russia, Ohio. Also surviving are three brothers, Roger, Frank and Robert Davison, all of Tolono, and a sister, Leslie Davison-Pirie of Bement. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Johnny; and two sisters, Lisa Davison and Marie Marlowe.
Mitch was a floor supervisor for Plastic Container Corporation in Urbana and had worked there for 21 years. He was well respected at work and made many friends. He was an avid Cubs, Bears and Illini fan and enjoyed golfing and gardening.
Mitch will be missed, especially by his dog, Luna, and cat, Cruella.
The family would like to thank Carle Hospice and Dr. Mostafa for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.