CHAMPAIGN — Champaign resident Mitsuko “Mitzi” Williams, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Wagu, Japan, to parents Kenzo and Masae Nishioka. She moved to the U.S. in 1966 to pursue a second B.A. at Westmar College in Iowa. After receiving a master's in library science from the University of Illinois, she worked for many years in the UI library system and was head librarian at the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Library for 16 years.
She met her husband of 52 years, Mark Williams, while both were working as summer camp counselors at Camp Algonquin in Algonquin. They were married in 1969 and had two daughters, Mya and Erika, and have a beloved dog, Mochi.
She was a devoted spouse, mother and grandmother. Her interests included collecting orchids, gardening and spending time with family. She was an active member of the Central Illinois Orchid Society, Prairie State Orchid Society in Springfield, a Master Gardener, and volunteer with Allerton Allies.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Williams; two daughters and their spouses, Mya and David Kesler and Erika and Eric Engstrom; two grandsons, Elias and Kai Kesler; one granddog, Kuriko Engstrom; her brother and his spouse, Jo and Shizue Nishioka; niece and nephew Naomi and Jun; brother-in-law and his spouse, Bruce and Barb Williams; and nieces Jen and Melissa.
No services are planned at this time, but condolences may be sent to Mark Williams at 3208 S. First St., Champaign, IL 61822. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802; or Allerton Allies, c/o Allerton Park, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello, IL 61856, or contact Mindy at brand@illinois.edu or 217-333-3287.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.