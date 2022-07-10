CHAMPAIGN — Molly Josephine Elli, 10, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She bravely battled DIPG, a terminal brain tumor, for 2 1/2 years.
Molly was born March 13, 2012, in Champaign, the second child of Amy Elli (nee Lawrence) and Brendan Elli. Molly was going to be a fifth-grader at Kenwood Elementary School.
Molly was loving, fun, energetic, artistic, independent and had a lot of spunk in her. She loved her cat, Lincoln, for which she would always cuddle and love on everyday. She was a ball of energy and enjoyed racing her bicycle down the block with her neighborhood friends. She was always making art works (mainly amazing marker drawings), designed her own tie-dye T-shirts, colored her hair and had such a creative imagination. She loved a variety of music, such as Bon Jovi (even singing along to all their songs while at their most recent concert), Imagine Dragons and Alicia Keys, and was learning how to play piano (something her great-grandmother, Molly, was amazing at). She would play board games, bake (banana bread and brownies were her favorite) and would make homemade videos. She was generous, considerate and kind, often making her parents breakfast on the weekends.
She was very proud when she earned the Trustworthy Award at Kenwood Elementary School in the second grade. She was happy to be responsible enough to pick up the mail for her teacher everyday. She was always looking out for her friends and making sure no one picked on them. She loved going to school, was a part of the morning announcement crew and was very fond of learning all about Abraham Lincoln (she loved to tell people at the hospital all about the new Lincoln facts she had learned).
Molly leaves behind her beloved cat, Lincoln Gettysburg Elli, for which she raised as a kitten for the last two years. Molly is survived by her mother and father, Amy and Brendan Elli; big brother, Victor Elli; grandparents, Aggie and Gary Lawrence and Violet and Robert Elli; 11 uncles; four aunts; and many cousins.
No formal services will be held. We plan to have a celebration of Molly's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Molly's name to the following organizations: Friends of Kids with Cancer, an organization in St. Louis that gave Molly gifts after each of her 30 radiation treatments. These gifts made her treatments a bit easier; Chad Carr Pediatric Brain Tumor Center at the University of Michigan Motts Children's Hospital, for which Molly received excellent care for two years, and we are grateful for everything they did for her; the Champaign County Humane Society, where Molly's precious cat, Lincoln, was adopted from; and Make-A-Wish and Kellsie's Hope Foundation, which provided amazing trips and wonderful gifts that she and her family would always remember.
