CHAMPAIGN — Molly Lewis Jones, 73, of Champaign was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Molly was preceded in death by her father, Tom Lewis; mother, Jean Lewis; and grandmother, Kathryn Randolph.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Leonard; three children, Randy (Betsy), Sarah and Stephen (Erika); six granddaughters, Claire, Isabelle, Olivia, Audrey, Abigail and Ansley; her sister, Joan Reynolds; and her sister-in-law, Harriet Price.
Molly’s career path introduced her to the love of her life, Leonard Jones, and they were married on March 11, 1972. She devoted herself to raising their three wonderful children, Randy, Sarah and Stephen. She worked tirelessly to go back to school and earn her master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois. She became a school social worker and loved serving and helping the children of Leal Elementary School. She was known for her love for the children, fierce advocacy for the most vulnerable and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure the children she served had all the services they needed to achieve great things.
Molly lived with many challenges after a devasting accident in 2002. With a determined spirit and faith in the Lord, she fought to regain her mobility, speech and independence. Despite her limitations, with Leonard standing by her side, she was able to return to work, visit her family and friends and build relationships with her granddaughters.
Lovingly known as Grandmommy/Grammy, Molly found special ways to connect with her grandgirls. Keeping them dressed to the nines was her life’s mission, and she saw to it that they never had to wear the same outfit twice. Grammy’s iPad had an endless supply of the best movies, and an ice cream sandwich was never far away. She was always up for a FaceTime call and was so proud when the girls shared their latest accomplishments. She loved bringing the family together, and the highlight of her year was the annual beach vacation every summer, complete with a not-so-friendly “competitive” game of Chopped between the brothers. The beach was a special place for Molly, producing treasured memories for all.
Molly will be remembered by family and friends as a woman who never gave up and who cared immensely for the people around her.
A private memorial service with the family will be held at a later date. Charitable donations in Molly’s memory may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society.