DANVILLE — Molly Layden Miller, 56, of Danville passed away Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her family by her side.
Molly was born June 4, 1965, the daughter of Edward Joseph and Eileen Green Layden of Hoopeston.
Her husband, Paul Offutt, and Molly’s son, Declan Miller, survive.
Also surviving are seven siblings, Edward (Yvonne) Layden of Hoopeston, Tade (Sue) Layden of Normal, Kay (Jim) Brown of Hoopeston, Margie (Alan) Brewer of Faucett, Mo., Colleen (Edward Dority) Layden of Edwards, Mo., Abby (Mark) Linesch of Houston, Texas, and Patrick Layden of Wauwatosa, Wis. Others include his sister-in-law, Barb Layden of Phoenix, Ariz.; 20 nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike Layden.
Molly was a physician assistant (PA) at the Danville VA Medical Center. She enjoyed serving veterans with their health care needs. Molly was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Her hobbies were playing trivia with friends, cooking and gardening, playing cards and attending Declan’s soccer games. Molly also loved listening to stand-up comedy.
A celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Hoopeston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Molly’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. Please join Molly’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.