CATLIN — Molly Ann (O’Shaughnessy) Nicholson, 58, of Catlin suffered an acute cardiorespiratory event early Thursday morning, Aug. 6, and passed into the peace of everlasting life at 9:43 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Molly was, in all things, a nurse; her career, her life marked by willingly stepping into the lives of others and serving with faith, skill, dignity, respect and sincere compassion. She worked tirelessly to maintain and elevate the professional standards of nursing.
She inherited her father’s sense of efficiency, and her mother’s warm kindness. She suffered no foolishness but was quick with a smile and hug. Molly always, and inherently, knew the right thing to do. That discerning certainty found expression through a calming touch, comforting word or firm push, shaping and enhancing so many lives. In the end, she did that which is asked of all of us — she left her family, friends and community better for having lived.
For 35 years, Molly was an integral part of hospital nursing in Danville and Urbana, from staff nurse to administrative leadership, serving her patients and community with the greatest care and love. She most recently served as the chief nursing officer at both OSF Sacred Heart (Danville) and OSF Heart of Mary (Urbana) Medical Centers.
Molly graduated from Catlin High School in 1980. She graduated from Lewis University with a BSN in 1984. She earned a master of health care administration degree from the College of St. Francis in 1997 and a master of business administration degree from St. Francis University in 2011. She was a certified executive in nursing practice and a certified professional in health care quality. She was a doctorate of nursing practice candidate at Bradley University, expecting to earn this degree in December.
Molly was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville, a member of the Vermilion County Health Department Board, a member of the Vermilion County Fatality Review Committee, a member of the Nursing Advisory Committee for Danville Area Community College, a board member for Crosspoint Human Services, a member of the Danville Executive Club, a past board member for CASA of Vermilion County, and a past president and board member of the Catlin Public Library District. She coordinated nursing volunteers for community events and was a community volunteer for Balloons over Vermillion, AMBUCS and the Illinois Marathon.
Molly was born on June 27, 1962, in Peoria, the sixth of nine children born to the late William and Sharon (Manning) O’Shaughnessy. Following in her parents’ loving example, faith and family were at the heart of everything in Molly’s life. She married David D. Nicholson of Catlin on Aug. 11, 1984, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville. He survives.
Other survivors include a son, Sean (Rachelle) Nicholson of Catlin; daughter, Erin McNulty of Catlin; and very special granddaughter, Scarlett McNulty. Molly is also survived by her brothers, William (Rilla) O’Shaughnessy of Mundelein, Thomas (Darla) O’Shaughnessy of Catlin, Patrick (Elaine) O’Shaughnessy of Danville and Robert (Tamara) O’Shaughnessy of Munster, Ind.; and sisters, Kathleen (Rick) Hampton of Charleston, Christine (Brad) Finley of Peoria, Susan (Kevin) Durbin of Muncie, Ind., and Mary (Kent) Pickering of Westchester. Molly is also survived by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Conley (Jean, deceased) Nicholson of Oakwood, Wanda Richardson of Catlin, Ronald (Cyndy) Nicholson of Danville, Tracey (Kent) Eisenhauer of Jacksonville, Fla., and William (Janna) Nicholson of Catlin; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Molly was devoted to the welfare of all committed to her care, hence a loving wife, who treasured her children and granddaughter and embraced every moment with them. She was the rock for all of her family, the go-to sibling and the steadiest of friends. She enjoyed being an enthusiastic “sports mom,” traveling with her family and friends, relaxing on a beach (any beach), cheering on the Fighting Irish and raising a hearty toast to all.
Molly’s family is thankful for her care teams — the pre-hospital emergency crew, OSF Sacred Heart emergency department and OSF Heart of Mary critical-care unit — who worked swiftly, expertly and determinedly to save her life and comforted the family upon her passing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Molly’s memory to Holy Family Catholic Church of Danville, CASA of Vermilion County or the Catlin Public Library.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville, with Father Steven Loftus and Father Deus Byomuhangi concelebrating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin.
Online condolences may be offered at robisonchapel@nwcable.net. Face masks will be required at both the funeral service and visitation.