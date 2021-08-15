CHAMPAIGN — Mona A. Kaiser, 83, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home. Following the funeral, there will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, Palestine.
Mona was born on Oct. 4, 1937, in Robinson to parents Mark Twain and Mildred (Hudson) Slater. They preceded her in death.
Mona graduated from Robinson High School, went on to Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University, where she achieved her bachelor’s degree in business.
During her career, she worked as the executive secretary at Mercy Hospital in Urbana for 17 years. After she retired, Mona continued to volunteer at the hospital, specializing in hospice services.
In her free time, Mona was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Professional Secretaries International Organization and the C-U Junior Women’s Club. Mona liked to travel, go camping and, most of all, spend time with her grandchildren and family.
During the end of her life, Mona spent about four years at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana. During her time there, the staff and their service were greatly appreciated by Mona and her family. Her loved ones would like to express their deepest thanks for those who lovingly cared for her.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmey Kaiser; two daughters, Sheri (Gregg) Eichelberger of Barrington and Heidi (Curt) Mann of Rochelle; and two grandchildren, Mitchell (Stephanie) Crandall and Mackenzie Crandall.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or First United Methodist Church in Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.