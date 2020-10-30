RANTOUL — Monica Rene’ Bazzell Rittenhouse, 51, of Rantoul passed away Monday (Oct. 26, 2020). She was born July 2, 1969, the youngest daughter of Gerald and Carole Bazzell of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grover and Paulette Bazzell of Fairbury and Charles K. and Eileen Baker of Champaign.
She is survived by her parents and three sisters, Valerie Presler (Dan Naber) of Iowa, Anita Gaines (Bryce) of Florida and Bridget Ault(David) of Rossville.
Monica (Moni) was a loving mother of three sons, Zachary (Ashley) of Iowa and Branddon and Matthew, both of Thomasboro, who live with their father, Ralph Rittenhouse.
She has three beautiful grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Gabriel, Emily and Sawyer, who are Zachary’s children.
She loved helping others and the elderly in home care. She will always be remembered by family and friends for her loving heart and personality. She cherished her time with her family.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.