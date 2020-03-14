MAHOMET — LaMonne "Monnie" Reece, age 86, of Mahomet passed away at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care with all her children around her.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and services will be at 11 a.m. at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Youth pastor Jeff Dyson will officiate. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822, after the services.
LaMonne was born on June 23, 1933, in Jerome, Idaho, a daughter of Anne and Lamonte Wildman. Monnie was the last surviving child of Anne and Lamonte Wildman. She was married to L.Z. Reece, who passed away on April 13, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Katherine Jesser and Anita Ferguson, and two sons, Danny Reece and Terry (Barb) Reece. In addition, she had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She treasured all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they were the topic of most of her conversations.
LaMonne was a lifelong homemaker with a few money-making endeavors on the side: Mama’s Stuff antiques and crafts, Avon sales, Rose Marie Cosmetics and such. Monnie knew how to survive on a shoestring budget, and her children enjoyed the most delicious food and homemade treats when they came home from school.
LaMonne was a member of Mahomet Christian Church. She loved a beautiful yard, which was abundant in flowers and trees. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her daughters and her cat, Bean.
A few of her favorite things to do were go for drives in the woods in search of viewing deer, playing cards and watching TV. She loved sitting by the lake at Lake of the Woods here in Mahomet and having sweet treats and/or lunch. In her earlier years, she enjoyed painting.
Memorial gifts can be given to her church Mahomet Christian Church (address above).
If you are sick, you may want to consider staying home. Monnie loved cards and you can mail them to her home address of 1106 S. McDougal Road, Mahomet, IL 61853.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.