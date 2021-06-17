Montez Jones Jr. Jun 17, 2021 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Montez Jones Jr., 23, of Champaign died at 3:05 a.m. Saturday (June 12, 2021) in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers