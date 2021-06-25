CHAMPAIGN — Montez Lamarje Semaj Jones was born in Champaign on Aug. 21, 1997, to loving parents Martez L. Jones Sr. and the late Kenyetta Singleton.
On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Montez passed this life into eternal glory.
Montez was born and raised in Champaign. He received his formal education at Kewanee High School, where he graduated in 2015. In 2020, he went on to pursue a degree in culinary arts through online schooling. Montez said his ambition came from his parents. Montez grew to understand he needed control over his life for the sake of his kids, so he started to travel his life dreams alone. Montez was very intelligent and caring. He loved to cook, rap and sing (make music). His happy space was being around family; his children were his comfort zone. Montez was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his father, Martez L. Jones Sr. of Champaign; two grandmothers, Earnestine McFarland of Champaign and Debra Jones of Champaign; grandfather, Willie Davenport; four children, Montez Jones and Bre’Alla Jones of Chicago, Ariyah Wilson of Champaign and Remedi Mosely of Champaign; siblings, Martez Jones Jr., Tezriyona Jones, Haneef Jones, Katezriyah Jones, Taire Jones and Mahkii Jones, all of Champaign; and a host of family, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in eternal life by his mother, Kenyetta Singleton.
Montez leaves these thoughts with each of you: “As I sit in heaven and watch you every day, I try to let you know with signs that I never went away. I hear you when you’re laughing, and I watch you as you sleep. I even place my arms around you, to calm you as you weep. I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home, so I try to send you signs, so you know you’re not alone. Don’t feel guilty that you have life — life that was denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see! So live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free. Then you’ll know with each breath you take, you’re taking one for me."
A celebration of life will commence at noon Saturday, June 26, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign. Eulogist: the Rev. Michael Smith. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 25, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, from 1 to 3 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.