DANVILLE — Montfort A. (Monty) Johnsen, 96, of Danville passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
He was born April 26, 1925, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the son of James Henry and Eltsie Wiltsie Johnsen. After completing a year of college at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, Monty, then 17, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. For part of his four years in the service, he served as an ensign on the USS Bremerton heavy cruiser in the South Pacific. Upon being honorably discharged, he completed his education at Denver University, the University of Colorado and the University of Illinois, majoring in inorganic chemistry.
In 1943, he left a teaching position to join the aerosol industry, becoming the director of research at the Continental Filling Corporation, Danville. Two years later, he joined with others to found the Peterson Filling & Packing Company, also in Danville. As vice president of research and development, he was responsible for research, product development, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, environmental affairs and other technical activities. The company prospered, at one point operating aerosol-filling facilities in five countries.
During his 32 years with the firm, Monty authored three textbooks, contributed to several others, wrote about 250 articles for journals and gave around 200 speeches. He was also active in what is now known as the Consumer Specialty Products Association, which has over 300 corporate members. Monty became its president in 1981 and served on its board for 11 years, receiving Man of the Year and other prestigious awards.
He retired in 1987 but was called back to work for the aerosol company as its consultant. The firm, now known as KIK Custom Products Inc., has a 550,000-square-foot plant in Danville and employs over 900 people.
As a consultant, Monty formed Montfort A. Johnsen & Assoc. Ltd., undertaking projects for KIK but also for the U.N., U.S. EPA, Procter & Gamble, DuPont, Colgate and many other marketers. During this time, he visited at least 20 countries, lecturing, problem-solving and giving technical advice.
Monty is survived by his wife, Marie Antoinette Johnsen; a daughter, Jo Ellen Ringer of Middleton, Idaho; three stepchildren, Dean Kosinski of Warrenville, S.C., Tamara Lambert of Danville and Timothy Lambert of Westville; two stepgrandchildren, Ellen Kosinski of Warrenville and Daniel Kosinski of Warrenville; and a great-granddaughter, Lexi Biage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cora Neumann; a daughter, Carol Johnsen; and his stepson, Warren Kosinski.
Other family members include a niece, Dr. Caryn Neumann of Columbus, Ohio; and cousin, Price Lodge of Sun City, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Monty’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements.