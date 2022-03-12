Morey Hamilton Mar 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Morey Hamilton, 62, of Champaign died at 9:50 a.m. Thursday (March 10, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos