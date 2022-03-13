URBANA — William M. "Morey" Hamilton, 62, of Champaign passed away unexpectedly at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 19, 1959, in Decatur, the son of Lawrence and Shirley (Pattengill) Hamilton. He married Julee Touchstone on March 15, 1997.
He graduated from Monticello High School in 1977 and was involved in track, wrestling and FFA. He attended Franklin College and became a member of Sigma Alpha Eplison fraternity along with his brother Todd. Morey graduated from Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois with a double degree in agriculture and ag business.
Morey was an avid Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis 500 fan and enjoyed following his favorite teams, including the Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini. He and his wife, Julee, loved traveling each year to North Carolina.
Along with his own farmland, Morey owned and operated Hamilton Farm Management. He was kind-hearted and loved by all that knew him.
Morey is survived by his wife, Julee; his mother, Shirley Hamilton of Decatur; a sister, Angela Stoerger (Louis) of Cisco; a brother, Todd Hamilton (Dianne) of Angola, Ind.; two stepsons, Sam Greenstreet (Kelly) of Rockford and Brandon Greenstreet (Brynn) and stepgrandchildren Rhodin, Cierra and Cailee of Fairbanks, Alaska; four nephews; two nieces; and 11 grandnephews and -nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Philo Road Church of Christ, 2601 Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Richard Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), Shriners Children’s Hospital (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or the Philo Road Church of Christ (livechrist.church).
