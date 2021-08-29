URBANA — Morgan Usadel of Urbana was former manager of Figaro's Classical Records for Record Service and manager of Discount Records, both record stores in the University of Illinois' campustown. He also worked in the music department of Pages for All Ages in Savoy.
He died suddenly of pancreatic cancer at age 82 on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Morgan shared his passion and enthusiasm for classical, jazz, blues, rock and all good music with many generations of students, faculty, musicians and residents of Champaign-Urbana. His simple kindness, generosity and humanity inspired and touched the lives of the arts and cultural community.
Morgan was born 1938 in Wausau, Wis., and moved to Madison, Wis., at age 10. He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a degree in anthropology. The politically active and vibrant music scene in Madison in the 1960s had a deep and profound influence on his life. He moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1966.
Morgan is survived by his wife, H. Chu Usadel; son, Gabriel Usadel; daughter-in-law, Penny Usadel; and granddaughter, Kiki Usadel.
There will be no visitation and no funeral.