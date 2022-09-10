PAXTON — Morrie Eichelberger, age 69, of Paxton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Paxton, the son of Alpha and Margaret (Harrington) Eichelberger. Morrie married Lynn Norman in 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Eichelberger of Paxton; a daughter, Erin (Jeff) Graham of Paxton; a son, Austin (Teri) Eichelberger of Gibson City; and seven grandchildren, Tate, Ty, and Tanner Graham, all of Paxton, and Isabel, Carter, Kolbie, and Jackson Eichelberger, all of Gibson City. He is also survived by his sister, Kim (Jeff) Hammel; a sister-in-law, Lori Zindars; an uncle, Walt Eichelberger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alpha and Margaret Eichelberger; three brothers, Craig Eichelberger, Gary Eichelberger, and Brad Eichelberger; and a nephew, Jessie Eichelberger.
Morrie graduated from Paxton in 1970 and retired from Laborers Local 703 in 2009. He spent his retirement traveling, playing golf, and playing cards on Monday nights. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton (142 W. Patton St.).
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.