MONTICELLO — Moxen Paul Roberts and McCoy Thomas Roberts, infant sons of Craig and Jessica (Laley) Roberts of Monticello, passed away.
Moxen and McCoy were born January 11, 2021, in Chicago.
Moxen passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
McCoy passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
They are survived by their parents of Monticello; big brother, Corbin Roberts, and big sister, Emerson Roberts, both of Monticello; maternal grandparents, Richard and Susan Laley of Tuscola; paternal grandparents, Joe and Vicki Roberts of Sidney and Peggy McDonald of St. Joseph; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Runs, Attn: Monticello Team, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614 or stjuderuns.org.
Celebration of Life services for Moxen and McCoy will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.