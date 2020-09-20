DANVILLE — Muriel Bays, 96, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Danville.
She was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Fullerton, La., to Henry Dixon Sr. and Lillian (Berry) Pearson. Muriel married William Harvey Bays on March 20, 1943, in Hamburg, Ark.
Muriel is survived by two sons, Gary (Norma) Bays of Tilton and Gregory “Mark” (Lori) Bays of Tolono; three daughters-in-law, Debra Bays, Joyce Bays and Linda Bays; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, William Gale and Luther Dick; a stepson, Carl; a stepdaughter, Jean Brockwell; a grandson, Kyle Jacob; and siblings Henry Dixon Pearson Jr., Ridgell Pearson, Rita Renstrom and Zee Herd.
Muriel enjoyed reading, quilting, solving puzzles, and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She worked for D&D Food Market for 14 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Atherton Cemetery in Danville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville.
Muriel’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Colonial Manor. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.