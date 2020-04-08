Myra Long Apr 8, 2020 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VILLA GROVE — Myra Long, 79, of Villa Grove died at 5:35 p.m. Monday (April 6, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers