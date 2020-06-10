VILLA GROVE — Myra Long, 79, of Villa Grove was called home at 5:35 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, while surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Tuscola, the daughter of Caleb and Hazel Nowning.
Myra graduated from Tuscola High School in 1958 and married Charles Dwight Long on July 4, 1959.
She left behind three children, Tina Hunt, Pam Miller (Donnie) of Villa Grove and Craig Long (Lisa Tackett) of Tipler, Wis.; and six grandchildren, Quentin Long, Devin Miller, Brittney Miller, Dustin Long, Steven Miller and Kassondra Hunt. Myra also had nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Lyla Wright of Mahomet.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and husband.
Myra enjoyed fishing in the quiet North Woods, cooking and baking for her family and friends, going to Indian pow-wows with her sister and entertaining for family dinners, and in her free time she researched genealogy.
Graveside services will be held at the Murdock Cemetery in Murdock at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Joines Funeral Home of Villa Grove is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America.