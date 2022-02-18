CHAMPAIGN — Myra (Strom) Rucker of Champaign peacefully passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at University Rehabilitation Center.
Myra was born on Oct. 29, 1923, (98) to Victor and Theda (Lubben) Strom of Flatville. Myra was the oldest of eight siblings; surviving are Marilyn Bramlet of St. George, Utah, MaryJane (Richard) McGee of Pana and Mervin Strom of Champaign.
Upon graduating from Rantoul Township High School, Myra and her best friend, May Sanders, began working at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the Department of Admissions and Records on the same day and worked together until September of 1980, when they retired on the same day after 35 years. The legacy that Myra left during her time is still talked about today.
Myra married James (Jim) Rucker on May 4, 1957. Jim passed away on Feb. 24, 1991. Myra and Jim enjoyed attending Illinois football games, where she was a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Myra had many passions, including being a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Thomasboro, bowling, watching football and being a St. Louis Cardinals fan; but most importantly, she loved being with her family. Myra loved her many nieces and nephews (15), great-nieces and -nephews (25) and great-great-nieces and -nephews (20).
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Theda (Strom); brothers, Melvin and Marshall; sisters, Marie (Buhr) and Meta (Hartz); husband, Jim Rucker; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Thomasboro on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials in Myra’s honor can be sent to Peace Lutheran Church or to the Grants in Aide office at the University of Illinois. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.