NEWMAN — Myra Sue Fuller, 92, 0f Newman passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola. In the preceding days, as Sue prepared to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she was continually surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born on Nov. 27, 1926, in Piggott, Ark., the daughter of James Ralph and Mary Lorene McDowell Gordon. The family moved to Illinois and lived in Broadlands, Longview and Metcalf, where her parents operated a meat market, general store and restaurant. She graduated from Allerton High School in 1945.
Sue married Kenneth Ray Fuller on July 8, 1946, in Newman. She and Kenny spent many years at horse shows and at dances, where he played trombone with the Gene Trimble Orchestra. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1992.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sue (Roger) Reed of Newman; son, Roger (Susie) Fuller of Sullivan; grandsons, Brent Alan (Elizabeth) Reed of Tuscola and Jared Shane Fuller (Fiancee Celia Finfroack) of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandsons, Luke Alexander Reed and Jake Matthew Reed of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ray, Guy and Bill Gordon.
Over the years, Sue worked as a cook at the Newman Grade School and at the U.S. Post Office in Newman. For many years, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Newman United Methodist Church and the Newman American Legion Auxillary.
Sue's back door was always open to friends and neighbors, and there was a seat at the table and a hot cup of coffee for anyone who stopped by. Many who visited Sue's kitchen were Kenny's barbershop customers. Sue always welcomed them with coffee and perhaps a cookie, often sitting down to visit with them while they waited for their appointment. She loved hosting family spaghetti dinners, baking cookies and coordinating beautiful hats with every outfit. She will be dearly missed.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Newman Township Cemetery, with Steve Allen officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Newman American Legion or to the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is in charge of arrangements.