ST. JOSEPH — Myron Russell Barbee, 87, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:10 p.m. Sunday (June 20, 2021) at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Patrick Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. Father Anthony Co will officiate. Burial following the services will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum.
Myron was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Tuscola. He was the son of John and Lectna (Cockrill) Barbee. He
married Janet Boastick on Nov. 20, 1952, in Lompoc, Calif. She survives.
Survivors include his brother, Dale (Nancy) Barbee; sister, Shirley Hawn; daughter, Denise (Ed) Piat; and
sons, Russell (Laurie) Barbee, Steve (Li) Barbee and David (Geri) Barbee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lectna Barbee; and daughter, Sandy (Steve) Cheek. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Myron was a combat Army veteran of the Korean War, retired Army first sgt. (22 years). He also worked at Kraft Foods as a line mechanic and retired (24 years). He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana and the American Legion in St. Joseph.
He enjoyed spending his time working outdoors and repairing machinery, especially cars. He loved to
watch old westerns and was an avid John Wayne fan. He was a wonderful husband, father and
grandfather to everyone. He will be missed by all.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church in Urbana or to the Alzheimer’s Associations. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.