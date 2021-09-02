CHAMPAIGN — Myron "Beanie” Blaine Smith, 94, of Champaign passed away Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Indianapolis on Jan. 15, 1927, the son of Russell and Abbey (White) Smith.
Myron is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marcella Celene (Aylward) Smith. Other survivors include his sons, Anthony Edward (Dee) Smith, Richard Alan (Nancy) Smith and Dennis James (Beverly) Smith; daughter, Alice Jean Taylor; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell (Bum) Smith, George Smith and Roy Smith; and great-grandchild, Olin Smith.
Myron proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was retired from Humko, where he worked as a processing operator for 33 years. He will be remembered for his quick wit, love of sports and great times that were shared with his family.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Myron’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements.