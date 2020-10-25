TUSCOLA — Myron Glen Pangburn, 93, of Tuscola passed away at 1:50 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Masonic services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with funeral services following, with the Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial with military rites accorded will be at Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Myron was born on Jan. 5, 1927, near Nip and Tuck, rural Douglas County, the son of John and Lorena Davis Pangburn. He married Nola M. Haskin on Oct. 14, 1945, in Charleston. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2014.
Survivors include his children, Mike (Linda) Pangburn of Camargo, John (Diane) Pangburn of Tuscola and Cheryl (Mike) Elder of Cantonment, Fla.; grandsons, John (Cindy) Elder, Matt (Erin) Pangburn, Steve (Suzanna) Pangburn and Shane (Jennifer) Pangburn; granddaughter, Lisa (Josh) Fenton; great-grandchildren, Alison Pangburn, Mac Fenton, Lincoln Pangburn, Gwen Pangburn, Michael Wain Elder, Tara Elder, Katie Elder and Ezra Pangburn; and brother, Charles Pangburn of Mattoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Josh Elder; brother, Marshall Floyd Pangburn; and sisters, Helen Henry, Erma Reed and Alice Koberlein.
Myron rode his pony to Pleasant Grove School near Hugo prior to graduating from Villa Grove High School in 1944. He served his country in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Chicago during World War II.
Myron farmed from 1950 until 1958. He worked at USI Chemical Company and started working for Standard Oil Company in 1959. He then started Pangburn Oil Company in 1974, which continued to operate until both of his sons retired.
He was a member of Tuscola United Church of Christ and American Legion Post 27, a 50-year member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge 729 and past master and 50-year member of the Tuscola Masonic Lodge 332, AF & AM.
Myron enjoyed fishing; going to Florida in the wintertime; tractor shows; dancing, which included square dancing; antiquing; and snowmobiling.
Memorials are suggested to Tuscola United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.