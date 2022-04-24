THOMASBORO — Myron Lyndell Powell, 94, of Thomasboro passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Hillview to John and Irene (Smothers) Powell. Myron married Kathleen O’Brien on Sept. 18, 1996, in Champaign.
Myron is survived by his wife; a daughter, Ann O’Brien; a granddaughter, Rachel Hodge; and a brother, Robert (Phyllis) of Sterling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don and Hal Dean; and a grandson, Kevin Hodge.
Myron loved the Fighting Illini and the Chicago Cubs. He graduated from White Hall High School in 1946, served in the Navy from 1946-47 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951. He was a Navy fireman first class on the USS Richard E Kraus (DD849). Myron was issued the World War II victory medal 12-47.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
