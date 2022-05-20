CHAMPAIGN — Myron J. “Mike” Sholem passed away peacefully at home on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
Mike was born Feb. 23, 1924, in St. Louis, the son of Jerome J. and Faye Siegal Sholem. He was raised in Champaign and attended both Uni High School as well as Champaign High School. A veteran in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War II, he then attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Mike married Sonya Ades on Aug. 29, 1950, in Louisville, Ky., and she survives him. Their incredible 71-plus years of marriage created the foundation for a large loving family and inspired many. They raised two sons, David Sholem (Jan) of Champaign and Barry Sholem (Frankie) of Santa Monica, Calif. Mike was very proud of his two sons and, in particular, his five grandchildren, Jamie (Mariel) Sholem of New York City, Katie (Scott) Arnoldy of Houston, Texas, Caroline (Ben) Weinberg of New York City, Jordan Sholem of Santa Monica and Grant Sholem of New York City. Mike was also blessed with six wonderful great-grandchildren, Jackson, Juliette, Annabel, Libby, Sidney James and John, born May 17, just two days before Mike’s passing. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law Stanford (Tank) and Susan Sholem of Rochester, Minn.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Connie Sholem.
Mike was very active in the Champaign business community throughout his career. He started his career after college by joining his father in the family business, Sholem’s Shoes, which was established by his grandfather, William Sholem, in Paris, Ill., in 1872. Later joined by his brother, Stanford (Tank) Sholem, at the company, the Sholem brothers worked side by side for over 25 years as they expanded the business until its sale in 1979. At that point, Mike adjusted his focus to family farm management and real estate development. Never officially “retired,” Mike kept a small family office in downtown Champaign, where he retreated to manage his family business interests; always finding time to join his daily coffee group and lunch group for a spirited discussion among friends of all major local, national and world events. During this period, Mike was an active member of the board of Champaign National Bank, Mercy Hospital and the Champaign Salvation Army. He was also a member of the Champaign Rotary Club, Champaign Country Club, University of Illinois Foundation and Sinai Temple.
Even at age 98, Mike had an active mind and incredible memory, with the ability to recount specific details of his childhood, career, personal travels and winters with Sonya in Longboat Key, Fla, California and Hawaii. In his later years, some of his greatest joys revolved around reading the Wall Street Journal from cover to cover each day and sharing the day’s events with his two sons and five grandchildren. He loved getting calls from his family and trying to keep up with the details of their various business activities. An avid sports fan to the end, Mike rarely missed a televised St. Louis Cardinals baseball game or any Illinois football or basketball game. Mike’s impressive longevity is likely attributed to his consistent diet of Steak ‘n Shake burgers, fries and milkshakes for most of his adult life.
The Sholem family would like to thank the numerous loving and dedicated caregivers who endeared themselves to Mike by tirelessly helping him in his later years with care and compassion. Additionally, Caroline Phelps and his daughter-in-law, Jan, treated him with incredible care, and he greatly appreciated their efforts as well.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Champaign Park District Foundation for the benefit of the Sholem Aquatic Center (Marketing@champaignparks.org or 217 819 3843). A private family service will be held. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.