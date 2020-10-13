ARCOLA — Myron W. Shonkwiler, 82, of Arcola passed away at 4:16 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at First Christian Church, Arcola. The Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. The family requires that you wear a mask and follow social-distancing guidelines.
Myron was born on Aug. 31, 1938, in Douglas County. He was a son of Paul A. and Geneva (Armour) Shonkwiler. He married Kay Gamble on July 12, 1956, in Springfield, Tenn.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay of Arcola; three children, Cindy Arthur and husband Bart of Galesburg, Scott Shonkwiler of Arcola and Rick Shonkwiler and wife Janice of Arcola; six grandchildren, Jeremy Shonkwiler and wife Stacy, Courtney Shonkwiler and fiancé Chris Klapperich, Dr. Ryan Shonkwiler, DMD, and wife Blanca, Bradley Arthur and wife Allison, Sarah Thomas and husband Jeff and Lucas Shonkwiler and wife Emma; 11 great-grandchildren, Brock and Braden Shonkwiler, Carter Klapperich, Lola, Madilyn, Oliver and Ozcar Shonkwiler, Makenzie, Tanner and Tenley Thomas and baby girl Shonkwiler, who is expected in December; and one brother, Dee Shonkwiler and wife Jean of Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, Melanie Shonkwiler; and two sisters, Charlene and Carol Ann.
Myron was a member of First Christian Church in Arcola, where he served as a deacon and was on the board of trustees. He also served on the Arcola Township Cemetery Board.
Myron has worked at Whisnand Hybrids since the age of 17 and purchased the business with Pete Nacke in 1971. He became the sole owner/operator in the mid 1980s. Myron felt a sense of pride when his sons (Scott and Rick) and grandsons (Jeremy and Lucas) joined the family seed corn business. Myron and Kay married at age 17, and family remained a top priority for those 64 years.
Myron enjoyed tinkering around in his garden, collecting antiques and traveling to his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s sporting, church and academic events. Myron was always the first one to suggest and organize family events, as those were the times that brought him the most happiness. He truly lived family first!
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Arcola Youth Group.