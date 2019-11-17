ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Myrtle Elinor (Ellis) Shove, 92, of Zionsville, Ind., formerly of Urbana, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Hearth at Tudor Gardens in Zionsville.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Urbana. Pastor David Oliver-Holder will officiate.
Myrtle was born May 14, 1927, in Havensville, Kan., to parents Roscoe Sr. and Cleo (Coldren) Ellis. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her son Gregory Shove, sister Julivinia Ellis, and brothers Roscoe Ellis Jr., Leo Ellis and Delsie Ellis.
On May 29, 1949, Myrtle married Gene Shove in Havensville, Kan.; he passed away on Oct. 9, 2000. She is survived by her children, Myrene Brown of Zionsville, Ind., and Kent Shove of Loveland, Colo.; her brother, Boyd Ellis of Okemos, Mich.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Myrtle attended Kansas State University while teaching elementary school during World War II. After the war, she became an administrative secretary until the birth of her first child. She was a full-time homemaker for 24 years until all her children finished high school, then Myrtle returned to her secretarial career until retiring from First Presbyterian Church of Urbana in 1989.
She was a member of the Agricultural Engineering Wives Club (University of Illinois) and First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. She enjoyed sewing, traveling with Gene and spending time with her grandchildren.
Myrtle believed in acts of kindness. To honor her, please hold a door open, smile at a stranger, help a friend in need. Any monetary donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.
