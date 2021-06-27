FISHER — N. Rosemary (Helgers) Piety, 98, of Fisher passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
She was born Jan. 23, 1923, in Mellott, Ind., to William and Ruby (Moore) Helgers. She was raised in Mellott, Ind., and graduated from Mellott High School. She met her husband, Verner Ray Piety, in Mellott while she was a cheerleader in high school and he was the basketball coach. They had to get permission from the school board to date and they were married on April 26, 1942.
She worked at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul in the BOQ Office for many years as an office manager.
She was a member of The Indiana Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and received the 75-Year Diamond Jewel Award in 2019. She was also a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution out of Washington, D.C.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Verner R. Piety; son, James A. Piety; and parents, William and Ruby Helgers.
She is survived by her children, Rosemary Joan (John) Williams of Grandview, and Robert Wm. Ray (Ellen) Piety of Deland, Fla.; grandchildren, Dawn (Jeff) Wooten, Kyle (Amy) Cheek, Sara Piety, Maile (Matthew) Tatman, Robert Piety, Savannah Piety and Ashley Piety; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Connie) Helgers.
The family of Rosemary Piety would like to thank the staff at Arbor Rose in Charleston and Traditions Health in Winfield for the love, support and care of Rosemary and our family during these last couple of months.
A private burial service was held at Westlawn Cemetery in Prairie Creek, Ind., on June 19, 2021. DeBaun Funeral Home of Terre Haute, Ind., were in charge of arrangements.