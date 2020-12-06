ST. JOSEPH — Nadirah Carolyn Kay Edwards (July 18, 2003-Dec. 3, 2020).
One lovely afternoon just as the sun had set, an infinite being forgot, for the very briefest of moments, that they were in a finite world and fell out of our view. This magnificent creature has left those of us that knew her with hearts full of love and the permanent imprint of an unbelievably unique and wonderful example of human character.
Born in Lafayette, Ind., Nadirah was the youngest of three children. Nadirah and family moved to St Joseph in 2008, where she had attended school since.
Nadirah was a lover of cheese, coffee, boiled potatoes, chopsticks, broccoli, pumpkins, bears and anything sweet and covered in whipped cream. She was a uniquely gifted and prolific artist, seldom to be found without a sketchbook or iPad.
She enjoyed playing the flute, cooking and hanging out with her beloved sister.
Nadirah had a compassionate heart and a keen mind. She recognized that all voices must be heard and listened to.
Nadirah was an Honor Roll student and member of the National Honor Society. She had a profound respect for her teachers and a hungry mind.
Nadirah is survived by her mother, Tracy; father, Brad; sister, Avery; and brother, Mason, to carry on without her. Nadirah has her grandparents Ron and Jody Teter of Tipton, Ind., and Susan and Stuart Edwards of Pendleton, Ind. Last but not least, her cat, Lily, who currently waits for Nadirah to come home and turn on her heater.
Nadirah will be forever missed and loved.
An outdoor flag-raising service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the St. Joseph-Ogden High School football field.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family with services.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.