CHICAGO — Nakia Smith, 38, of Chicago died Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021) in Chicago.Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., U. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home.