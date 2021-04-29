DANVILLE — Nancy A. “Nurse Nancy” Tedrick, 82, of Danville passed away at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Nancy was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Clinton, to Donald and Hope Matson Lisenby. She married Roger Dale Tedrick on Dec. 2, 1967, in Weldon. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2009.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen (Linda) Goelz of Peachtree City, Ga., and Jeffrey Goelz of Aspen, Colo.; four grandchildren, Kevin (Megan) Goelz, Ryan Goelz, Courtney (Jason) Flinchum and Joshua Goelz; and three great-grandchildren, Colton, Parker and Aayla.
She was preceded in death by one brother.
Nancy earned her nursing degree at Northwestern University and her master’s degree at Eastern Illinois University. She was a longtime nurse for the Catlin School District and worked at the University of Illinois Health Services. She taught the CNA program at Danville Area Community College. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, Illini sports, trips to the Boat in Peoria and lunch with friends.
Graveside rites will be held, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Nancy’s memory to the CNA program at Danville Area Community College. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.