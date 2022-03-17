Nancy Barnard Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANKIN — Nancy Barnard, 71, of Rankin, formerly of Danville, died Friday (March 11, 2022) at home.Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos