HAVANA, Ill. — Nancy Ann Butler, 93, of Havana, Ill., formerly of Astoria, passed away at home at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021).
She was born on June 23, 1928, in Schyuler County, to Squire and Faye (Parker) Osborne. She married B. Jack Butler on Aug. 27, 1949, at Astoria Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1999.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Majid) Samarghandi of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Julie (John) Asheim of Novi, Mich; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Butler of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Verity Butler, Shayda (Dean) Murdakes, Lindsay (Hector) Villanueva and Roya Samarghandi; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Craig Butler; daughter, Cheri Lynn Butler; and five siblings.
Mrs. Butler was a member of Sheldon’s Grove Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, Bluff City.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Sheldon’s Grove Methodist Church, P.O. Box 708, Astoria, IL 61501-0708. Online condolences can be left for her family at hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home, Havana, is in charge of arrangements.