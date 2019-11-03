CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Jean (Lemke) Cartwright, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019).
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be at Aten Cemetery, Hidalgo, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, with Bill Ulrey officiating.
Nancy was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Urbana, to Clarence and Mildred (Chapman) Lemke. She married Robert Junior Cartwright on Nov. 24, 1965, who preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1994. Nancy loved children and animals. Although Nancy and Robert were never blessed with children of their own, she spent much of her younger years assisting with the care of their many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; four brothers, Dick, Don, Tom and John; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and her beloved dog, Buffy.
She is survived by a brother, Ronald of Savoy; two sisters-in-law, Velma Lemke of Champaign and Edna Lake of Cleveland, Tenn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
