ST. JOSEPH — Nancy Jean Coddington, 68, of St. Joseph died at home Thursday (March 5, 2020).
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Pastor J. Wesley Wilkey will officiate.
Nancy was born in Tuscola to Lloyd Arlie and Mary Esther Cruzan, where they lived before moving north to Urbana and eventually St. Joseph. She married Dennis Coddington on Dec. 11, 1971. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Samuel (Heather) Coddington of Broomfield, Colo., and brothers, Bill (Lori) Cruzan of Urbana and James (Linda) Cruzan of Hot Springs, N.C.
Nancy retired from the Krannert Center for Performing Arts at the University of Illinois, where she was a professional seamstress and helped build elaborate costumes for many different shows. While at Krannert, she was also a member of AFSCME Council 31 and led efforts to unionize herself and her co-workers. Earlier in her life, she held her cosmetology license, running her own salon where she made many lifelong friends. She loved her family, friends and dog, Heidi. She will be missed by us all.
