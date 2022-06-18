HOOPESTON — Nancy Kay Crose, 81, of Hoopeston passed away at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday (June 14, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Don and Pauline (Boyer) McVicker. She married William Crose on Sept. 12, 1959, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. He survives in Hoopeston.
She is also survived by one daughter, Abby (John) Harrison of Michigan; two sons, Scott (Julie) Crose of Hoopeston and Mike Crose of Mesa, Ariz.; three sisters, Donna Field of Hoopeston, Janet Crouch of Hoopeston and Diane McVicker of Greeley, Colo.; one brother, Kenny (Barb) McVicker of Hoopeston; six grandchildren, Lindsey Crose, Jordan Crose, Luke Harrison, Matt Harrison, Sarah Young and Jason Crose; four great-grandchildren, Nash Ammann, Theodore Harrison, Aiden Young and Madyson Crose; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy worked at Gulbransen in Hoopeston and later as a secretary at Dr. Oh’s office. She loved dogs and enjoyed traveling and baking.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and no services will be held.
Memorials may be made in memory of Nancy to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.), 901 W. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Nancy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.