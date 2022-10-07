CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Jo Dillman, 70, of Champaign passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
She was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Urbana, daughter of Robert and Mary (Hyatt) Stephens. On Oct. 21, 1989, she married Steve “Buck” Dillman, and he preceded her in death.
Nancy is survived by her four sisters, Marsha (Tom) Todd, Cindy Pullen, Karen (Jeff) Parvin and Roberta Burse; six nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary; husband, Buck; and nephew, Matthew Parvin.
Nancy was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed craft making. She and Buck were members of Seymour Methodist Church and American Legion Post 24, where Nancy is a past president of the auxiliary.
Nancy and Buck were always ready to lend a hand wherever needed, many were the recipients of their time and friendship. Many cats lived a fat and happy life at the “Dillman House for Wayward Felines.”
A celebration of life for Nancy and Buck will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Mahomet. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Seymour Methodist Church or American Legion Post 24.