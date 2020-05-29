URBANA — Nancy Jo Good, 73, of Urbana passed away at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at her residence.
She was born March 26, 1947, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of Burl and Ermagene (Hughes) Keys. She married Darrel Good on Nov. 27, 1964, in Paris, and he survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Kevin (Katie) Good of Paris and Keith (Dana) Good of Champaign; two brothers, Pat and Tom Keys, and a sister, Cathy Cochran, all of Paris; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Good, James (Katie) Good, Justin Good, Rebecca Good, Abby Good, Sam Good, Lizzy Good and Hannah Good; two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Autumn Good; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Keys.
Mrs. Good was an active and devoted member of Living Word Family Church of St. Joseph, and served her church in various capacities. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered as a generous person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Samaritan’s Purse or to Operation Blessing.
Burial will be private in Edgar Cemetery. A public memorial service may be announced at a later date. Templeton Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
