PESOTUM — Nancy Meharry Henry, 69, of Pesotum passed away at 1:25 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at home after a brave four-year battle with lung cancer.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. Masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is to be practiced. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Henry was born May 27, 1951, in Champaign, a daughter to Paul and Jean Farley Meharry. She married Jerry Henry on June 15, 1980, in Tolono; he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Steve) Carlson of Lockport and Erica (Alex) Finiak of Philo; five grandchildren, Amelia, Lydia and Meredith Carlson and Nicholas and Zachary Finiak; a sister, Jill (Don) Gurke of Pesotum; two brothers, Brian (Theresa) Meharry of Tolono and Mark (Carol) Meharry of Tolono; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy retired after 20-plus years of service from the University of Illinois in animal sciences. She loved spending time in her flower garden, traveling, playing golf and spending time with her friends and family. Her family and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was well-loved and will be missed greatly.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to her doctor and nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic, Oncology Department, in Rochester, Minn., Dr. Mansfield and Anna Schwecke, NP. They would also like to thank Carle Hospice nurse Carol Shank and home health aide Marsha for the excellent and loving care they provided.
Memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Oncology Department, in Rochester, Minn., or a charity of the donor’s choice.