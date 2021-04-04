URBANA — Nancy J. Herrin, 96, of Urbana passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon (March 31, 2021) at Clark-Lindsey Village Retirement Community, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 17, 1925, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of John and Maude V. (Brower) Jameson. She married Moreland Herrin on Dec. 24, 1946, in Oklahoma City. He passed away July 6, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Jean Plondke of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Stanley (Elizabeth Small) Herrin of Dallas and Gwen (William Morgan) Herrin of Chicago; five grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, John M. Jameson.
She was a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy.
Nancy grew up in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Oklahoma State University and did graduate work in dietetics. Her freshman year, she met Moreland Herrin. Her junior year, she won the Danforth Award, presented by the Home Economics Department in cooperation with Purina Ralston Mills. That summer, she traveled to Missouri and Michigan as part of the award.
She graduated from Oklahoma State before Moreland returned from World War II but remained working in Stillwater, Okla., until his return. After their marriage, she continued working as a dietitian until their oldest daughter was born.
She moved with Moreland to Oklahoma City, West Lafayette, Ind., Stillwater, Okla., and then to the Champaign-Urbana Community in 1958.
In the early 1970s, when her children were finishing high school, she took classes at the University of Illinois to requalify as a licensed dietician. She worked as a dietician at Mercy Hospital in Urbana for nearly 15 years.
Nancy loved to travel with Moreland. From camping in Yellowstone National Park to a summer-long family trip to 12 European countries, she visited every U.S. state, nearly 50 foreign countries and six continents. She always wanted to go to Egypt but never made it.
She loved to cook, entertain and to have large holiday dinners. Because relatives lived so far away, she encouraged Moreland to invite his graduate students to their home for holiday dinners. The graduate students talked about their lives in distant lands such as Iran, Venezuela, Australia, the Netherlands and California.
She enjoyed gardening and helping others.
Nancy was well known for being generous, giving and kind. She always wanted everyone to be comfortable and was always looking for ways to make others feel included and welcomed. Everyone thought that she and Moreland were a wonderful couple with attributes that perfectly complemented each other. Nancy was loved by everyone who knew her, and she will be sorely missed.
A private burial will be held and a memorial service for family members will be held later this summer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions honoring Nancy’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church at Savoy (1602 S. Prospect Ave, Savoy, IL 61874); or the Moreland Herrin Scholarship Fund (cee.illinois.edu/give or UI Foundation, Moreland Herrin Scholarship, 205 N. Mathews Ave, Urbana, IL 61821).
Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.