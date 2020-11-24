MAHOMET — On Friday (Nov. 20, 2020), Nancy Sue Jarrett passed away peacefully at her Mahomet home holding the hand of her husband, Glen.
Nancy, known as Sue to the Jarrett side of the family, was born Nancy Sue Shufflebotham in Valparaiso, Ind., on Jan. 12, 1934, to Thomas and Dorothea (Esmoer) Shufflebotham. After high school, Nancy moved to Indianapolis for beauty school, where she met and fell in love with handsome barber student (Albert) Glen Jarrett. The attraction was mutual, and when Glen proposed to the love of his life, she accepted. They were married June 3, 1956, and built a full and loving life in the 65 years they shared.
Nancy and Glen settled in Mahomet, where they had three children, Kelly Jarrett (Betty), Denise Zaczek (Jim) and Jeff Jarrett (Paula). Nancy was a wonderful mother who devoted herself to raising her family and serving her community. She was active in the PTA and led Boy and Girl Scout troops and summer camps while her children were young. Nancy was a warm, generous, giving person who dedicated much of her time in Mahomet to developing services for senior citizens. She arranged transportation and telecare services, organized monthly social gatherings for seniors, and she was instrumental in founding a daily lunch program where Mahomet seniors could gather for food and fellowship. When Nancy and Glen moved to Neoga, she joined the local Welcome Wagon organization and worked as a professional in-home caregiver through Lincoln Land Home Health until she retired in 2008.
As much as Nancy loved being a mother, she absolutely reveled in being a grandmother and would drop everything to spend time with her four grandchildren (Nick and Luke Zaczek, Julie Jarrett Gregory and Jacob Jarrett) and five great-grandchildren (Kendall and Kayden Gregory and Boston, Ava and Maddie Zaczek). Nancy enjoyed nothing more than a big family get-together in a house overflowing with friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The annual Esmoer reunion, held at Nancy and Glen’s Neoga home, was a 30-year tradition that drew family from far and wide for a weekend of fishing, eating, multigenerational games and hours of family stories shared on their big screened porch.
Nancy was an avid card player, and many of her dearest, most lasting friendships grew from the bridge circles and hearts and spades groups to which she and Glen belonged. Nancy was always up for a spirited poker or euchre game, whether with Poker Pals in Neoga, at family or holiday gatherings or during casual visits with her kids and grandkids.
Nancy was also a sports fan. She liked football; she liked college hoops more. But her true sports love was Chicago Cubs baseball. One of the greatest thrills of her life was watching the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. We all know that one of her first goals in heaven is to find Grandpa Tom, Grandma Squeak and Uncle Ron so they can all rejoice together in the great victory.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Dorothea Shufflebtham; baby brother, Ronald Shufflebotham and wife Sharon; and in-laws, George and Alberta Jarrett and Dick and Cathy Jarrett and Don Buracker.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Glen, three children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy also leaves behind her sisters, Betty Joan (Albert) Winter and Laurie Ann Shufflebotham; in-laws, Anna and Bob Glasa and Alberta Buracker; many nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; and many, many dear friends who mourn her passing and cherish their loving memories of her.
A memorial and celebration of Nancy’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date.