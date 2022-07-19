ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Nancy Jo Runge, 81, of St. Simons Island, Ga., formerly of Hoopeston, Tuscola and Vandalia, passed away at 11:14 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1940, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Richard Leroy and Mary (Caraker) Hamilton. She married Clyde A. O. Runge on Aug. 8, 1959, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Runge of St. Simons Island; one son, John Runge (fiancé Jennifer Dixon Robinson) of Hoopeston; four grandchildren, Arlina Kaake, Laney Runge, Lindsey Crose and Jordan Crose; four great-grandchildren, Gabby, Alisyn and Rachel Kaake and Nash Ammann; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; one nephew, Todd (Ginger) Hamilton; and one great-niece, Emma.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; one brother; a daughter-in-law, Misty Runge; one sister-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
Nancy was a grain merchandiser for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in Decatur. She also worked at Pillsbury in Hoopeston and DeMeter in Tab, Ind. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hoopeston and the Kiwanis Club in Tuscola. Nancy loved to travel, especially to the beach. She also loved to throw a party. She was an avid walker and reader and enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bridge.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the funeral home, with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Nancy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.