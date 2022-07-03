CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Caroline Casteel King, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022, following a fierce battle with cancer. Nancy died as she lived, surrounded by family and demonstrating, even in her final hours, strength, resiliency and a deep and authentic concern for others.
Nancy was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Detroit, the only child of Lela May McGarvey and Myron Craig Casteel. She was raised by her loving parents in Springfield and graduated from Millikin University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in history and English. While at Millikin, she made lifelong friends as a member of Pi Beta Phi women’s fraternity and met Gene King, whom she later married and had two children.
Nancy taught middle school in Rantoul and earned a master’s degree in psychology and guidance counseling from the University of Illinois. Nancy later served as Dean of Girls in Lombard, as well as a guidance counselor in La Grange. An educational background in counseling and psychology is no surprise to those who knew and loved Nancy, as she always had an open door and a listening ear for her friends, family and co-workers.
After relocating to Champaign, Nancy received her broker’s designation from Parkland College and went on to have a long and successful career in real estate. She was a broker/owner of Landmark Real Estate, as well as a top producer with Devonshire Realty and Coldwell Banker. Nancy continued to use her educational background throughout her real-estate career while explaining contract terms to clients, teaching real-estate classes and frequently mentoring new agents.
Nancy was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign, where she enjoyed fellowship and attending and teaching Bible study and was integral in establishing the church’s columbarium, where she will be interred.
Nancy was an avid reader, artist, musician, cook and gardening enthusiast. She loved to travel and took many great trips with family as well as with her close group of friends, who jokingly referred to themselves as the “traveling-pantsuit girls.” She enjoyed her monthly lunches with her Red Hat Society.
Above all, Nancy was an extraordinary grandmother, with a quick wit and a passion for games. She played to win and loved to tell her young opponents, whether male or female, to put on their big-girl pants. Nancy loved to teach her grandchildren and shared her passion for history with her two grandsons and her talent for sewing with her three granddaughters.
Nancy is survived by her two children, son Stuart King (Teresa) of Champaign and daughter Julie Shapland (Charlie) of Sidney, as well as her five adult grandchildren, Jamison, Erin and Madison King, and Nicholas and Hadley Shapland.
Nancy leaves behind her devoted caregiver, Anna; her dear friend, Ken Price; and her beloved white Maltese, Max, whom many of you will remember posing handsomely in her annual Christmas cards.
There will be a public celebration of Nancy’s life starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, immediately followed by a reception, both at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy King’s name to the Faith United Methodist Church Scholarship fund.